‘Dumsor’ Looms – John Jinapor Expresses Concerns

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor says the country risks being plunged into a serious power crisis if nothing urgently is done about it.

According to him, revelations by the Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh of the country’s excess capacity situation paints a gloomy image for the power sector.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Jinapor predicted doom for Ghana’s electricity supply chain and warned the country may be plunged back into darkness popularly known as ‘dumsor.

“The Energy Minister’s press briefing at the Information Ministry confirmed a system Peak demand of 3,469MW against a dependable capacity of 3,861MW for Ghana in 2022. The reserve Margin which translates to 324MW brings the total dependable capacity to 4,096MW,” he said.

“From the Minister’s own figures Ghana has a dependable capacity of 3,861MW which is below the required capacity? At this rate Ghana risk experiencing massive Dumsor if nothing is done urgently.”

He also called on the government to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the components that make up the “so-called 17bn cedis payments on excess capacity.”

“So the question to Dr Bawumia is; where did you conjure those so-called excess capacity payments. We insist the Government publishes the breakdown of the so-called 17bn cedis payments on excess capacity,” and added that “the deception is getting nauseating, to say the least.”