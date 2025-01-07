Ghana Faces Imminent Energy Crisis as Fuel Stocks for Power Generation Dwindle – MP

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, has sounded the alarm over Ghana’s dwindling fuel reserves, revealing that the country currently holds just five hours’ worth of fuel for power generation.

In a candid interview with Joy News following the swearing-in of President John Mahama on January 7, Jinapor, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and an energy expert, warned that Ghana faces a serious energy crisis if immediate steps are not taken.

“I have bad news for you. As of today, the confirmation we are receiving is that we have only five hours’ worth of fuel left,” Jinapor said, adding that the country is on the brink of running out of fuel for its power plants.

The MP pointed to the failure of the outgoing Nana Akufo-Addo administration to address the looming shortage, claiming that repeated concerns and calls for fuel procurement from the NDC transition team had gone unheeded.

According to Jinapor, the heavy fuel oil and diesel reserves currently available are insufficient to sustain operations for more than two days. He warned that unless swift action is taken to procure additional fuel supplies, Ghana could face a massive power outage as early as within the next 48 hours.

“This administration has not placed any fuel orders as we speak,” he added, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The energy crisis is expected to be a major challenge for President Mahama’s newly inaugurated administration, which has already outlined energy restoration as part of its broader focus on economic recovery. With fuel supplies running critically low, Ghana’s energy sector will likely be at the center of urgent discussions in the coming days.

As the country braces for the potential consequences of this shortage, the new government will be under increasing pressure to secure fuel supplies and stabilize the power generation sector.