Three Slovak teams entered the first round of the Europa League Qualifiers on Thursday and only one made it into the second.

Dunajska Streda Football Club is the only team to continue the journey in Europe’s second most prestigious club championship after defeating FH Hafnarfjordur 2-0 in Iceland.

MSK Zilina managed to tie the game in Wales against The New Saints but conceded twice in overtime to lose 1-3 in the end.

The worst performance out of the three Slovak clubs was delivered by MFK Ruzomberok which returned home from the trip to the Swiss team of Servette FC after a clear 0-3 defeat.

Dunajska Streda Football club, the current leader of the Slovak premiership Fortuna Liga with four wins in four rounds, stretched its winning streak by defeating the third team of Iceland’s rankings Hafnarfjordur.

Dunajska Streda’s Croatian midfielder Andrija Balic opened the score in the 23rd minute after a lucky ricochet off an opponent and the Venezuelan striker Eric Ramirez sealed the deserved 2-0 victory of the favorite in the 76th minute on a rebound shot.

The remaining two teams from Slovakia were not so lucky. Zilina was expected to be a worthy opponent to the New Saints and the regulation time showed it.

The home team opened the scoring in the 56th minute with a Louis Robbles’ header after a corner kick but Zilina answered 20 minutes later when Patrik Myslovic capitalized on a penalty shot.

But that was it on behalf of the visitors. The fourth team of the current Slovak premiership failed to answer the home team’s two goals in overtime and bids farewell to the Europa League Qualifiers after a 1-3 defeat.

Ruzomberok could have been the first to strike but Matej Kochan missed the goal and the home team of Servette Geneve upped the ante and developed several scoring chances.

Ruzomberok’s goalie Matus Macik defused all of them in the first half but conceded three times in the second.

The home team’s Bosnian striker Miroslav Stevanovic opened the score in the second half, Arial Mendy from Senegal added the second on a long-distance shot and the substitute Alexis Antunes set the final 3-0 score from a potential offside situation but the referee waved it off.

FH Hafnarfjodur – FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda 0-2

The New Saints – MSk Zilina 3-1 in OT

Servette Geneve – MFK Ruzomberok 0-3