Dunkwa-Ayanfuri Lorry Station To Be Constructed

The Upper Denkyira East Municipal Assembly is set to upgrade the Dunkwa- Ayanfuri lorry station and a market into an ultra-modern one to facilitate conformability of travellers and commuters.

The station serves as a source of employment to transport operators, traders, and other activities in the area.

However, it is in a very deplorable state because it had not seen any rehabilitation, since its establishment in 1994, even though it is a major transport center attached to the main market and serving many communities within and around the Municipality.

They include, Denyase, Twifo Praso, Ayanfuri, Mbradan, Mbrayim, Diaso, Tarkwa, Wassa Akropong and other connecting neighbouring towns and regions.

Mr Ebenezer Appiah Forson, the Municipal Chief Executive who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dunkwa-On-Offin, noted that its reconstruction would boost the local economy..

He said the project would be funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) in collaboration with some individuals in the municipality.

Mr Forson said that CODA would oversee the construction of the pavements and drainage and the collaborators would also construct the stores, operate and ensure transfer when the time is due.

This means the partners will occupy them until the cost of construction is defrayed and then the Assembly will take over.

In avoidance of conflict and misunderstanding between the Assembly and workers of the station, there is an ongoing engagement between the transport unions, chiefs, and traders to arrive at a consensus on their relocation.

On developmental projects by the Assembly, Mr Forson revealed that continuation of some delayed projects in the area would be completed by the end of the year.

“The projects include an ongoing ultra- modern toilet facility at Atekyem, Mfuom and Abesewa, which would be soon completed.”

A new Assembly Hall would soon be completed to aid the work of the staff in terms of meetings and other engagements.

He assured that Government would improve all sectors to ensure no one was left behind in the national development agenda.