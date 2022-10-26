Duosi Community needs extension of electricity

Mr Osman Adams, the Assembly Member for the Guo Electoral Area in the Wa West District, has appealed to the district assembly to facilitate the process of extending electricity to the Duosi community.

He said the intervention would not only improve the social and economic lives of the people in the community but would also help enhance the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the community.

Mr Adams made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duosi following a request by the Wa West District Director of Education, Mr Amatus D. Tug-uu, to Fidelity Bank Ghana to provide ICT laboratory for the Duosi basic school to enable the children acquire basic knowledge in computer.

“We all know that the computer cannot work without lights. The DCE was there when the appeal was made, so, I plead that the DCE will take it up. If we get electricity here, the children can learn at any time.

“There are Junior High School children here, and they are supposed to learn at home not only in the school but because there are no lights, they cannot do that”, he explained.

The Assembly Member noted that the Duosi community was part of a list of communities he had submitted to the District Assembly to be connected to the national grid.

Meanwhile, some residents of the community had also raised concerns that the lack of electricity in the community was adversely affecting the holistic development of their children as well as the social and economic activities of the people in the community.

Madam Mamuna Leonie, the leader of the women group in the community, said the lack of electricity was retarding the education of their children as they were unable to learn at night.

She added that they had to access services that required the use of electricity including charging mobile phones and milling from other communities, which was a source of worry to them.

“Our children are lagging in education. After school, they cannot learn again until they go back to school or unless the daytime.

“I have only one torchlight in the house and that is what I use for cooking, so I cannot stop cooking and give it to my child to learn, by the time I will finish cooking it is late, how will the child learn again”, Madam Fati Sufuyani, another resident, said.