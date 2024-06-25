Durban FilmMart 2024: Exploring African Cinema’s Business Dynamics

Durban FilmMart (DFM) is thrilled to announce its 15th annual flagship event, scheduled from July 19-22, 2024, themed “African Visions Unleashed:

From Disruption to Accountability.” This year, we are focusing on cinema’s transformative role in fostering social responsibility and accountability, particularly within the film industry’s economic and business realms. We believe in the power of cinema to not just entertain, but to inspire change and shape a better future for the African film industry.

DFM 2024 aims to delve into evolving market dynamics, including intellectual property protection, filmmaker rights, labour issues, and the economic impact of sustainable production practices. We aim to shift paradigms and highlight cinema’s potential as a catalytic force for transformative business ventures.

Following the resounding success of last year’s theme, “African Constellation,” DFM is back to shining a spotlight on the unique capabilities and business opportunities within the African film sector. With over a thousand delegates from 43 countries expected to participate, the event promises unparalleled networking and investment prospects. In 2023, DFM facilitated 28 film projects pitched to investors and hosted 347 official meetings, solidifying its pivotal role as a business catalyst in the industry.

DFM goes beyond the celebration of cinematic art. We are committed to empowering African filmmakers with robust capacity-building programs. These initiatives, including mentorships, training for screenwriters and directors, and a specialized business lab, are designed to equip producers with the skills and knowledge to establish sustainable careers in the industry.

As a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the African film industry.