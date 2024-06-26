Durban FilmMart Institute Unveils Lineup for Talents Durban 2024

The Durban FilmMart Institute has revealed the roster of participants and projects selected for the 17th edition of Talents Durban, set to take place during the Durban FilmMart from July 19-22, 2024.

Serving as the African counterpart to Berlinale Talents, this event plays a pivotal role in the Durban FilmMart Institute’s programming.

Under the strategic leadership of Magdalene Reddy, a seasoned industry professional with a proven track record of fostering talent and promoting African cinema, Talents Durban continues to be a beacon of opportunity for emerging filmmakers, animators, and film critics across Africa. Her vision and guidance have been instrumental in providing them with the tools and platforms to showcase their work globally.

With a rigorous selection process that saw 499 applications from 15 African countries, this year’s Talents Durban is a testament to the rich diversity and creativity of African filmmaking talent. The chosen projects span a wide range, from fiction features to animation, and film criticism.

Participants will engage in intensive skills development workshops, including project presentations to industry experts, masterclasses, and personalized mentorship sessions.

Esteemed mentors for 2024 include Mounia Aram, an award-winning director known for her innovative storytelling, Jihane Bougrine, a respected film critic with a keen eye for emerging talent, and Karabo Lediga, a renowned animator who has worked on several international projects. These mentors will provide invaluable guidance to the selected talents, ensuring their growth and success.

The initiative, in a powerful collaboration with Berlinale Talents, is set to significantly bolster Africa’s film industry by nurturing emerging voices and promoting their works on regional and global stages, instilling a sense of hope and progress.