Durban FilmMart Returns as ‘Bridges Not Borders’

The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced the 16th edition of its annual flagship event, themed “Bridges Not Borders: Stories That Unite,” to be held in Durban from 18 to 21 July 2025.

The programme underscores cinema’s power to forge connections across regions, cultures and communities, fostering genuine collaboration within the Global South.

In an industry often fragmented by geography and resource gaps, DFM 2025 aims to dismantle barriers by facilitating shared knowledge, funding partnerships and creative exchanges. Delegates from across Africa, the diaspora and the wider Global South will convene for a four‑day slate of activities designed to enrich storytelling and strengthen distribution networks.

Highlights include the Pitch and Finance Forum, where fiction, episodic, documentary and animation projects in development will be presented to potential investors and co‑producers. The Industry Programme will feature keynote addresses, masterclasses led by established filmmakers, panel discussions on emerging trends and think tanks addressing sector challenges.

“Building on the success of the 2024 edition and the continued growth of the DFM’s previous editions, DFM 2025 recognises that strength lies in connection rather than isolation,” said Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute. “The event will provide an equitable space for change in the Global South film industry, supporting creative visions, creating new distribution pathways and pioneering audiovisual frontiers.”

Early bird registration is now open, granting delegates access to all Pitch and Finance sessions, industry talks, networking events and the online platform for virtual engagement. Accreditation also includes entry to the industry exhibition, where service providers and funding bodies will showcase opportunities for collaboration.

The Durban FilmMart Institute receives principal funding from the Durban Film Office and the eThekwini Municipality, reflecting local commitment to positioning Durban as a hub for African and Global South cinema. By bridging institutional support with grassroots creativity, DFM continues to champion a more inclusive and interconnected film ecosystem.

As the film industry navigates digital transformation and shifting audience dynamics, events like Durban FilmMart play a crucial role in uniting storytellers and decision‑makers. By breaking down artificial boundaries and fostering equitable partnerships, DFM 2025 promises to advance a shared vision of cinematic innovation and cultural solidarity.