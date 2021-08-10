Dutch industrial production at record high

Dutch industrial production increased to the highest level on record in June, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew 17.9 per cent year-on-year in June, following a 16.4 per cent rise in May.

Almost all business classes in industry produced more in June.

Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 68 per cent. Production of electrical and electronic appliances grew 23.2 per cent and those of metal products gained 15.8 per cent. Production of rubber and plastic, and chemical products rose by 14.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively. Production of food and means of transport increased by 4.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 4.4 per cent in June.