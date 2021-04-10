(dpa-AFX) – Dutch industrial production declined in February, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell 1.7 per cent year-on-year in February, after a 0.3 per cent rise in January.

More than three-quarters of all business classes in industry produced less in February.

Production in the electrical and electronic appliance industry grew the most, by 12.1 per cent. Production of repair and installation machines declined 28.3 per cent and those of means of transportation fell 13.1 per cent. Production of food and metal products decreased by 2.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.5 per cent in February.