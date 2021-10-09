Dutch industrial production growth eases in August

Dutch industrial production increased at a softer pace in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 9.8 per cent year-on-year in August, after a 13.7 per cent rise in July. Output increased for the sixth month in a row.

More than two-thirds of all business classes in industry produced more in August.

Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 52.6 per cent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.9 per cent in August.