Dutch industrial production growth slows in July

Dutch industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 14.1 per cent year-on-year in July, after a 17.9 per cent rise in June.

All business classes in industry produced more in July. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 63.8 per cent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.3 per cent in July.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the exports increased 8.4 per cent yearly in July, after a 12.8 per cent growth in June. Imports rose 8 per cent in July, after a 8.6 per cent gain in the previous month.