Dutch inflation hits highest rate since December 2019

Dutch consumer price inflation increased to its highest level in nearly two years in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.4 per cent year-on-year in August, after a 1.4-per-cent increase in July. The latest inflation level was the highest since December 2019, when it was at 2.7 per cent.

The latest inflation level was mainly due to higher prices for package holiday abroad and stays in holiday parks, the agency said.

Prices for foods rose 0.2 per cent in August, after a 0.9-per-cent fall in July. Prices for holiday packages were 16.4 per cent cheaper. Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 2.7 per cent in August, from 1.4 per cent in the previous month.