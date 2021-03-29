dpa/GNA – A Dutch salvage company that has been brought in to dislodge the large container ship in the Suez Canal cautions that more work was needed before the vessel is totally free.

While the ship’s stern has been cleared from the side of the canal, “the bow is still completely stuck,” Peter Berdowski, head of the Boskalis dredging and heavy lift company, told Dutch radio early Monday.

“Something is moving, that’s the good news,” he said, but it’s too early to give the all-clear.

He described the bow as still “lying on the beach like a whale.”

Salvage crews hope to free the ship completely with the help of another tugboat during the course of the day, Berdowski said. If that does not succeed, containers might have to be unloaded after all, a process he described as being very time-consuming.