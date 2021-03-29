27 March 2021, Egypt, Suez: A general view of
27 March 2021, Egypt, Suez: A general view of "Ever Given", a container ship operated by the Evergreen Marine Corporation which is currently stuck in the Suez canal, during a tugging attempt to re-float it. The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced that nearly 17,000 cubic meters of sand have been dredged around the ship after navigation through the Suez Canal has been temporarily suspended until the full refloating of the Panamanian massive cargo vessel which ran aground on Tuesday in the southern end of the Suez Canal and blocked the traffic in both directions. The ship turned sideways in the Canal, while on the route from China to Rotterdam, due to reduced visibility that resulted from a dust storm hitting the area, according to SCA. Photo: Fadell Dawod/dpa

dpa/GNA – A Dutch salvage company that has been brought in to dislodge the large container ship in the Suez Canal cautions that more work was needed before the vessel is totally free.

While the ship’s stern has been cleared from the side of the canal, “the bow is still completely stuck,” Peter Berdowski, head of the Boskalis dredging and heavy lift company, told Dutch radio early Monday.

“Something is moving, that’s the good news,” he said, but it’s too early to give the all-clear.

He described the bow as still “lying on the beach like a whale.”

Salvage crews hope to free the ship completely with the help of another tugboat during the course of the day, Berdowski said. If that does not succeed, containers might have to be unloaded after all, a process he described as being very time-consuming.

