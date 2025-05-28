DVLA Cautions Road Users, Urges Obedience On The Road

The Winneba District Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Roland Coffie Dorkenoo, has urged road users in the country to adhere to road safety regulations governing their occupation to help safeguard their lives. He advised in an interview with our Central Regional News Correspondent at Ajumako, the capital of the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District, during a three-day road safety enforcement regulation in the area.

Roland Coffie Dorkenoo noted that the three-day operation is in fulfilment of “The National Community Outreach Program,” launched by the CEO of the DVLA, Julius Nii Quartey, a few months ago.

He noted that the launch reminds the DVLA staff to ensure visibility nationwide and serve with integrity.

Mr. Dorkenoo noted that the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District falls under the jurisdiction of the Winneba District of DVLA, hence the need for its team to visit the area and get first-hand information on how road users are conforming to the road safety regulations.

He was displeased about the blatant disregard of road traffic regulations by users, particularly commercial drivers, and wondered about the reason behind the disobedience.

He said some road users drive without licenses, expired or fake driving credentials, lapsed insurance stickers, or defunct roadworthy certificates.

The DVLA boss also mentioned failure to obey traffic lights, using the wrong way or one-way, disobeying the speed limit, parking in a no-parking area, parking on the walkway, not using the seat belt, not signaling, avoiding stop signs, distracted driving, no proper vehicle registration, and passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone as some road traffic violations drivers engage in.

Mr. Dorkenoo revealed that such violations deprive drivers and their passengers of accessing various insurance benefits when involved in accidents, needing medical attention, vehicle repair or replacement.

He pleaded with all road users to, as a matter of urgency, comply with road safety regulations for the benefit of the drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

He also urged commercial motorbike and tricycle transport operators to ensure conformity with road safety regulations to save lives.

The CEO of a road safety NGO, M360, Misbau Adinda, who has for the past years partnered the DVLA, the National Insurance Commission (NIC), the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Road Safety Taskforce (RST) in ensuring sanity on Central Region roads, regretted about the ‘blatant disregard of road safety regulations’ by some drivers and riders in the district.

Misbau Adinda identified driving without vehicle number plates, allowing infants to occupy front seats of vehicles, overloading motorbikes and tricycles, as some traffic offences.

He pleaded with road users, especially those in the motorbike and tricycle commercial businesses, to endeavour to live by the rules governing their accepted profession.