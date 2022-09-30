DVLA increases fees, charges effective Monday October 3

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has increased its fees and charges, effective from Monday October 3, 2022.

The Authority said Parliament had given approval to increase the fees and charges for all activities across board and that the increment was being inputted onto the DVLA Payment Platform.

This was in a circular signed by Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive Officer, DVLA to all regional and district licensing managers and all private vehicle test stations.

It said “reference is made to the Ministry of Finance letter dated September 14, 2022 on the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) ACT, 2022(ACT 1080).”

The circular said it was the expectation of Management that the new price list would be pasted on various notice boards for clients’ attention.