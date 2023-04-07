DVLA receives equipment worth US$1.5 million to improve service delivery

The Drivers Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) has taken delivery of Information Technology (IT) equipment valued at USD 1.5 million under the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP).

The equipment, the third such intervention since 2020, is in line with the project objective of improving efficiency and accountability in the delivery of selected services of selected entities.

The items included 215 desktop computers, 60 laptop computers, 106 colour printers, 60 Cisco Network Switches, 54 card readers, 315 smart UPS and four Cannon Multipurpose Printers.

Other items were 75 digital cameras, 75 tripod stands, 66 signature pads, 83 dermalog fingerprint readers, 16 desktop card printers, 135 Clear Full patches and five units each of USB hubs, power banks and Peli cases.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony, Mr Thomas Kusi Boafo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSRS noted that the project had undertaken a capacity-building initiative for staff and taken delivery of six minivans, license plate printing machines, and consumables, among others.

He said the secretariat was working to procure an automatic sorting machine for printed licenses pending the official submission of the request by the DVLA.

Mr Boafo said that it was essential to improve the operations of public sector entities to enhance public service delivery and build a positive public image for the government.

“If you are in a country with a weaker public sector institution, your government will fail, and you will never achieve anything. The public will not be happy, and they will always complain about your government,” he said.

The CEO of DVLA, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia who expressed appreciation for the support said the authority was at a point of transformation and focused on getting the right calibre of people, processes, and technology to improve the quality of its services.

“Digitisation is expensive. When we started this agenda, we said we are not only transforming the people, processes and digitising our technology which is very expensive, so we are pleased by the gesture” he said.

The Government is funding the PSRRP through a US$35 million credit facility secured from the World Bank.

The project is under the digitalisation pillar of the five years National Public Sector Reform Strategy which was launched on August 8, 2018.

DVLA was among 13 selected public sector entities to benefit from the project.

Others included the Passport Office, the Births and Death Registry, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The rest were the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Public Services Commission, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, the National Information Technology Agency and the PSRS.