DVLA Sets Date for 2025 Vehicle Registration

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that vehicle registration for 2025 number plates will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

This process will take place across all DVLA operational centers.

According to a press release issued on December 20, 2024, vehicle owners will be issued a smart card and a certificate of title containing the vehicle’s details following the implementation of the online vehicle registration system. The new 2025 number plates will carry a “-25” suffix indicating the year of registration.

The registration process consists of two stages. The first stage requires the vehicle to be taken to an accredited testing center along with its customs entry documents. These documents will then be validated and cleared at a DVLA office, after which an invoice for the requested services will be generated. This phase can begin on January 2, 2025.

The second stage involves payment, which can be made either in cash or electronically at the preferred registration center. After payment, the registrant’s biometric details will be taken, and documents including roadworthy certificates, licensed plates, and the vehicle registration smart card will be issued, completing the registration process.