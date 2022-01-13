DVLA Takoradi Office registers 342 vehicles, 92 motorbikes in a week

The Takoradi office of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) registered more vehicles in the first week of the new year compared to the previous year.

The office registered 342 vehicles made up of 257 private and 85 commercial vehicles between Tuesday, January 04, and Monday, January 10, 2022.

Mr Hayford Acheampong, Western Regional Assistant Manager of the DVLA who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said 92 motorbikes and tricycles were also registered within the same period.

This, he said, generated an amount of GH¢50,468.00, representing a 10 percent increase in revenue of the GH¢43,062.00 generated same period last year.

Mr Acheampong attributed the success to constant education on its operations, improvement in infrastructure such as the expansion of the office building leading to accessibility and flexibility for registration.

He added that the office had also beefed up security at its premises using internal security and engaging the services of Police personnel who controlled the entry and exit arrangements at the premises.

Mr Acheampong touted the gains of the Takoradi office and mentioned it resolve to continue providing quality and stress-free services to its clients throughout the year.

Despite the success, Mr Acheampong bemoaned the lack of detailed information for registration and processing on the part of clients and the situation where clients felt reluctant to personally come to the office to sign documents covering their registration.

He, therefore, called on prospective clients and all clients to personally walk to the office for all their registration rather than leaving it in the hands of others to do it on their behalf to avoid delays.

He noted that transportation was an essential service that could not be taken for granted and implored stakeholders to strictly enforce road traffic regulations and the laws to ensure safety on the road.

He added that precious lives lost through road accidents could not be replaced for which reason drivers and passengers must observe the road safety regulations to prevent road accidents from occurring.