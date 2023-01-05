Dwaso Nsem Awards 2022: Irene Naa Torshie Is Best CEO for 2022

Administrator for the District Assemblies Common Fund, Irene Naa Torshie, has been adjudged the best-performing Public Sector Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 2022.

She emerged winner in the maiden edition of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Awards 2022.

Naa Torshie and nine other CEOs competed for the best CEO title in the awards scheme which was through a poll conducted by producers of the show.

CEO of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku and Nana Akomea (State Transport Corporation) came second and third respectively.

Other contenders included Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Ben K.D. Asante (Ghana Gas), Joseph Boahen Adu (Ghana Cocoa Board), Delese Mimi Darko (Food and Drugs Authority), and Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye (Ghana Health Service).

The rest were Nana Ato Arthur (Local Government Service), Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria and Naa Torshie (Common Fund).

The nominations were announced by the producers of the political and current affairs show on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The 10 CEOs were shortlisted from 19 others following a poll conducted through listeners’ phone calls on the show.

The winner was however declared through an online poll conducted on Adomonline, Adom FM’S Facebook and Twitter pages.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo is a lawyer by profession. She was 1st Deputy Minority whip in the Parliament of Ghana.

She was born on the 30th of September 1970. She read law in the University of Ghana – Legon and was called to the Ghana Bar in 1996.

In 1998–1999, she completed a Master’s degree in Law and development (LLM) at the University of Warwick (UK).

Irene Naa Torshie Addo started her Law practice at the prestigious Ghanean law firm Akufo Addo Prempeh and Co. in 1996, and has been a partner at the Zoe Akyea and Co. (law firm) since February 2006.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo was appointed Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Washington DC in September 2006 and was elected Member of Parliament in December 2008 for the Tema West Constituency, and re-elected in December 2012.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo legal expertise is in Real Estate, Trade and Investment law and Human rights.

Her passion is to advocate for the protection of vulnerable women and children in the world, especially in Ghana.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo was a member of the committee of Gender and Children, amongst others. She is a member and speaker for International groups such as FIDA, ZONTA, etc. and is also the vice president of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and IMF.

