Dwenase Erupts in Celebration as Chief Hails Remarkable Achievements and Extols Tano North MP

The people of Dwenase in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region are thrilled and grateful for the positive changes happening under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. They are especially thankful to Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament representing Tano North, for her dedicated efforts in driving the town’s development.

Nana Kwadwo Asante, the respected leader of Dwenase, expressed admiration for Dr. Prempeh’s achievements during a special gathering. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as she generously donated GHC10,000.00 to support the construction of an impressive chief’s palace, reflecting the determination of the hardworking people of Dwenase, who primarily rely on agriculture.

During a visit to Dwenase, Dr. Prempeh assured the community of her unwavering support in completing the chief’s palace, igniting hope and pride among the residents.

Amidst cheers and applause, Nana Asante highlighted the positive changes brought by President Akufo-Addo’s government. He mentioned the provision of clean drinking water through a modern borehole by the MP, which the community greatly appreciated. Nana Asante expressed gratitude, as previous governments had overlooked their development needs. He exclaimed, “The MP has truly transformed our community!”

Additionally, Nana Asante joyfully shared that the government had improved the Bomaa-Dwenase road, which was in poor condition before. This improvement has made transportation easier and empowered villagers to sell their farm produce in Bomaa.

Nana Asante passionately appealed to the government for further enhancements, particularly for the Dwenase-Bomaa road, to unlock more opportunities for growth.

In an inspiring speech, Dr. Prempeh encouraged the elated crowd to express their appreciation by supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming Election 2024. She emphasized the importance of politics in driving development and improving lives.

Dr. Prempeh urged the people to continue initiating their own projects and seek assistance from the government and non-governmental organizations. Dr. Prempeh, who also holds a ministerial position in the office of the President, confidently stated