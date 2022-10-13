Dwenase School wins Sefwi Presbytery 10th Anniversary Quiz

The Dwenase Preparatory Primary/Junior High School was crowned champion in the Sefwi Presbytery 10th Anniversary Quiz competition held by the Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at Asawinso, Western North Region.

The Dwenase Preparatory Primary scored 85 points to beat Papaase Presby Primary and Bekwai Presby Primary, who scored 64 and 24 points, respectively.

At the Junior High School Division, Dwenase Presby Junior High took the first position with 58 points, followed by Bibiani Presby Junior High with 54 points, and Papaase Presby Junior High, 49 points.

All the participating schools received educational materials and certificates while the winning team took away the Trophy, educational materials and certificate.

Mr Alfred Negbley, the Sefwi Presbytery Director of Education, said the competition formed part of efforts by the PCG to inculcate reading habits into the pupils.

He expressed satisfaction with the competition, which was an improvement over last year’s, and pledged the church’s commitment to improving education in the area.

Reverend Vincent Kpakpa, the Sefwi – Asawinso District Minister, expressed joy with the knowledge exhibited by the pupils and said the Church had a brighter future.

He advised them, especially those who would be writing the forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination, to focus on their studies and avoid examination malpractices.

The competition covered questions in Science, Information and Communication Technology, Mathematics, Current Affairs, and History of the Presbyterian Church.