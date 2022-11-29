Dwoamin community launches fund to support education

The Dwoamin Nkosuo Kuo, a development-oriented organization at Dwoamin in the Bekwai Municipality, has launched a fund to promote educational development in the community.

The fund, which was initiated by Dr Antwi Boasiako Amoah, Deputy Director of Climate Change at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and an indigene of the community, is to help provide educational infrastructure and other logistics to promote quality education delivery as well as scholarships for needy pupils and students in the community to further their education.

Known as ‘Future Height Jubilee Fund’ the fund seeks to improve access to quality education in the community to positively impact on the people.

The objective is to motivate teachers and provide conducive environment for teaching and learning to help change the current poor performance of pupils in their examinations.

Dr Amoah, speaking at the launch, said the fund would give a helping hand to brilliant pupils and students from the community and other adjoining towns to climb higher on the academic ladder.

He said education was key to the total transformation and development of an individual and the society, and it was important that every effort was made to give support to the under-privileged persons to have quality education to uplift them from their current situations.

Dr Amoah called on parents to take the education of their children serious and support them in whatever way they could to enable them go higher.

Professor Peter Amoah, of the Department of Construction Technology and Management at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Board Chairman of the fund, said education was very important for every child irrespective of his or her socio-economic status.

He said the fund would soon start the construction of new JHS block for the community.

Nana Kwadwo Afawuah, Dikro of Dwoamin, praised the initiators of the fund and said it had come to rescue many parents who were struggling to provide for the educational needs of their children.

He said lack of conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning as well as poverty among the people, had contributed to the poor performance of pupils in the community.

Nana Afawuah called on the people to support the initiative and also assist the teachers in the community to instil discipline in school children.

Mr Akwasi Amofa Agyeman, who contested as an independent parliamentary candidate for Bekwai in the 2020 general elections, donated an amount of GHc 2,000.00 to the fund.