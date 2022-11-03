Dwumfour lauds Northern Region GJA for setting pace for regional awards

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has lauded Leadership of the Northern Regional branch of GJA for setting the pace for regional level awards for Journalists.

He said: “The Northern Region deserves to be applauded for being the first to organise such awards in the regions this year. They have set the pace in terms of awards’ organisation.”

Mr. Dwumfuor gave the commendation while addressing the second Northern Region GJA Awards ceremony, held on Wednesday night in Tamale.

Mr. Dwumfour said the awards would encourage journalists to do more to advance society.

He said the GJA had established the Journalists Support Fund seeking to raise over GHS 2,000,000 to cater for the expenses of Journalists, who faced challenges in line of work.

He said the fund would also facilitate capacity building and safety training for Journalists to ensure security while on the job.