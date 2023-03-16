Dxniel Fxrbes Readies new R&B single “Get Down”

Following up his 3-track EP “From Me To You” released in February, rising Pretoria musician Dxniel Forbes is back with the new R&B single “Get Down” which draws influence from old school R&B and soul songs giving off a romantic nostalgia.

The 18-year-old began his music career in 2018 and has been making a name for himself, attracting audiences nationwide with his unique sound, style, and heartfelt lyrics. Speaking on the creative process of “Get Down”, the fast-rising singer stated “ I enjoyed making this song because – from the production to the lyrics. I love being able to produce my music and write my lyrics.“, he also added that, “ I’m excited for how people will receive this song”

Excitement and buzz around the rising star continue to grow as Escopia reviewed his previous release stating ” Dxniel’s in-vogue look and relatable sound are ready for the mainstream. In truth, 2023 could be the year when he makes his mark. ”

Currently, in Matric, Dxniel Fxrbes has been making significant strides in his career, with previous releases being playlisted on 3 different editorial playlists on Apple Music. Make sure to stream “ Get Down “ by Dxniel Fxrbes on all digital platforms.

Pre-save/Pre-add link for the song – https://afrisounds.lnk.to/GetDown