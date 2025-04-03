Dynamic duo Kanebi Ndekwu and NAJAFI Hamza join the crypto experience with Sportsbet.io

TALLIN Estonia, 3 April 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Sportsbet.io, ambassador family is once again welcoming new additions, with two exciting names bringing their unique energy to the ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ movement.

First up is Kanebi Ndekwu, a trailblazing media entrepreneur and co-founder of Tunnel TV, the renowned YouTube channel known for its deep analysis and passionate commentary. Kanebi will now be sharing the benefits of crypto betting with his loyal community.

Also joining Team Sportsbet.io is Moroccan sports influencer Najafi Hamza, known for his uncanny resemblance to the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. With over 70,000 Instagram followers, Najifi’s football content is already a hit across North Africa. Now, he’ll be channeling that same creativity and energy as part of the Sportsbet.io team.

These latest signings are yet another step forward for Sportsbet.io’s ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador program, which continues to attract diverse and talented creators from around the globe.

The initiative is all about bringing natural-born networkers and influencers together, the sort of people who live and breathe sports culture, and can share the benefits of crypto betting in their own authentic way.

Sportsbet.io’s ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador program continues to grow at pace, expanding into sports, entertainment, and beyond. High-profile names like legendary cricketer Brett Lee and Nigerian football icon Nwankwo Kanu are among those who’ve already joined the movement.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

