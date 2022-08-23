Dzabe Youth Development Foundation launched

A charitable organisation, Dzabe Youth Development Foundation (DYDF), has been launched to empower and equip citizens of Gbi-Wegbe in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region to improve their living standards.

The Foundation is birthed out of a partnership between Dzabe Youth Development Association (DYDA) and a Canadian international organisation.

It was launched on the theme: “DYDA in partnership with EDEN to Provide a Bridge to a Better Life.”

Mr Noel Agodzo, the Chairman of the Board for the Foundation, said the partnership aimed at giving the people transferable skills that would help them become better managers of their affairs.

“To do this effectively requires extensive training where the knowledge gap would be identified and harnessed to improve their marketability, and make them accountable to their vocations and business interests,” he said.

He said it would help reduce poverty as well as reduce the inter-dependency ratio among the people.

Mr Lawrence David Penner-Larry, a Canadian Philanthropist, said he was partnering the Foundation following the successes chalked by DYDA in making the lives of the people better.

He said it would be provided with the necessary resources to enable it expand its scope of work to benefit more people and assist in providing social amenities such as boreholes for the community.

A total of 20 beneficiaries are already receiving support from the Foundation.

He called on the Government to work on the road infrastructure, which was an important factor in driving investor confidence.

Mr Eli Fiamor, the DYDA President, said the Association had been in existence for the past 27 years and supported many community development projects.

“As we have advanced in age overtime, our aspirations have changed, focused on more inclusive growth back home,” he said.

The DYDA’s focuses on education, social and health at Gbi-Wegbe and its surrounding towns as well as promoting leadership and entrepreneurial skills among the youth.

He noted that they had chalked many successes including paying extra tuition for the BECE candidates and constructed a 14-unit modern place of convenience for the community.

Mr Fiamor called on other citizens and groups to support the Foundation to achieve its purpose and commended Mr Roland Roosevelt Agodzo, a DYDA member, for his role in making the Foundation a reality.

Mrs Cecilia Fiaka, the Chief Executive Officer, Nneka Foundation, urged the community to embrace the works of the Foundation to achieve more to enhance their living conditions.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, pledged the Assembly’s support towards improving the work of the Foundation, while Togbe Keh XII, Gbi-Wegbe Divisional Chief, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to sustain the efforts being made.