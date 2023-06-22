Dzapatara community gets potable water

Pernod Ricard Ghana, a subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard Group, producers of wines and spirits, has provided a purified water facility for the people of Dzapatara, a small community in Eastern Region.

The gesture is in line with the company’s annual global initiative dubbed: ‘Responsib’All Day, with the theme “Wellbeing of Our People and Communities”.

The project, which was executed in collaboration with Tovila Water Solutions, a research institution with expertise in all aspects of water treatment and engineering service, is expected to provide access to clean drinking water for about 700 residents in Dzapatara.

The gesture was part of the corporate social responsibility arm of Pernod Ricard Ghana’s efforts to promote responsible drinking, sustainable development, and community engagement.

Mrs Eunice Osei-Tutu, the Sustainability and Responsibility Manager at Pernod Ricard Ghana, said the ‘Responsib’All Day, initiative, was an intervention aimed at providing sustainable access to high-quality water for the wellbeing of people in deprived communities.

The Day, she said was special for the Pernod Ricard Group, because it offered an opportunity for its over 19,000 employees globally, to dedicate their time to actively contribute to the Group’s Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap, ‘Good Times from a Good Place’ vision.

She stated that Dzapatara, which was a small community in the Upper West-Akyem District with challenges to accessing safe potable water, was fortunate to be included in the project.

She explained that the gesture was in alignment with the second pillar of Pernod Ricard’s sustainability and responsibility roadmap, titled “Valuing People”.

In addition to the provision of the water facility, employees of the company donated clothing, footwear, sanitary pads, and stationery to members of the community.

Odikoro of Adeamra No. 2, Bafour Opare Ampofo Yentumi II, praised Pernod Ricard Ghana’s for its commitment to social responsibility and prayed that other organisations would follow suit in making positive contributions to their communities, especially in health and education.

“We used to drink the same water as the cows in the community, so this gesture means a lot to us. We will ensure we take good care of this water facility,” he said.

The chief also called on other corporations to support his community with a hospital and school.

Responsib’All Day reflects the Pernod Ricard Group’s longstanding commitment to its communities, partners, and workers.

Launched in 2011, it is celebrated annually to promote the sharing of best practices and the implementation of tangible projects by bringing together all Pernod Ricard workers for a day dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility.

With over 240 premium brands, the group aims to unlock human connections and create value through its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap.

Pernod Ricard’s decentralised organisation empowers 19,480 employees to promote a purposeful, inclusive culture of conviviality, utilising its “Conviviality Platform” growth model based on data and artificial intelligence.