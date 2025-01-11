Dzenbii Cultural Group to perform at Adowa Dance Festival in USA

The 2024 edition of the Adowa Dance festival is scheduled to take place in four cities in the United States of America.

From February to April, the Adowa Festival would feature Dzenbii African Percussions Cultural Group.

The group will begin their performance at the first stop of the Adowa Dance Festival in Texas, Houston, on February 22, 2025.

The Dzenbii Group, who have headlined various dance events, would proceed to Georgia for their second performance on March 8, 2025.

They would close out their Adowa Dance festival tour with performances in Maryland and Virginia on March 22 and April 26, respectively.

The upcoming festival would not only project the numerous dance cultures of various ethnicities but also their way of dressing with various fashion exhibitions.

The Adowa Dance cultural dance festival is part of an initiative by the Black Heritage Alliance to recognise the contribution and value of the works of Black people in the world.