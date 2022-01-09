Dzidoasi TEENpreneurs Academy trains Hohoe teenagers

The Dzidoasi TEENpreneurs Academy, has equipped more than 50 teenagers of Hohoe with training skills.

The Academy is one of the 15 developmental projects by Mama Dzidoasi I, Sub Divisional Queenmother of Gbi Abansi in Hohoe.

Mama Dzidoasi who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the purpose of the project was to gather the teenagers and empower them economically and give them some educational and psychological support.

She said the training would give the beneficiaries knowledge in making “natural lip balm, hair food and body butter.”

Mama Dzidoasi said it was expected that the beneficiaries would be able to learn and gain a skill that would enable them have a trade on their own and be independent at a young age.

She said the programme was also focused on providing such opportunity for women within the traditional area. She said certificates would be presented to the participants while starter-up packs would be given to the well-deserved amongst them.

Ms Esinam Agbley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enam Cosmetics, sponsor of the training programme, said she took it upon herself to offer her services to support the Queen mother’s project.

Project Director of Insight Youth Network, a non-governmental organisation, Mr Godwin Edem Yaotsey, noted that they partnered Mama Dzidoasi to train the youth because they believed the youth had the potentials to acquire skills.

He said they also believed the skills the beneficiaries would acquire will go a long way in solving youth unemployment issues.

The participants were grateful to the organisers for the training organised as it will open them to new skills.

An 18-year-old Seamstress, Dankudi Akos, said she took part in the training to get a skill in beading making to enable her make designs that would fit the dresses she sewed.