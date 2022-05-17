Dzifa Gomashie commissions pure water factory to create jobs for youth

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has commissioned the first of its kind Sachet (Pure) Water Factory at Adafianu – one of the three towns within the Somey Traditional Area to create jobs for the people in the area.

The Ice Fine pure water, produced by Ice Fine Mineral Water Limited has been officially opened to commence production to serve a number of adjoining communities including Blekusu, Aflao and parts of Agbozume and Klikor and beyond.

Madam Abla Gomoshie assisted by her colleague MP for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowa, cut sod and the dedication of the Factory was done by Apostle Dr. Victor Hukpotsi assisted by Rev. Father Ruben Awuye and Rev. Father Sebastian Dela Gidiglo.

In her remarks, the MP admonished workers to take the work seriously and work as if the company belongs to them. She also entreated the children to listen to their parents “because it is said that honour your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you. I like this Bible quotation too much.”

According to the CEO of Ice Fine Mineral Water Ltd, Desmond Makafui Apedo, “our intention of starting Ice Fine Mineral Water Limited is not to only generate revenue and maximize profit but to offer a sachet/bottled water that is healthy and free from contamination of coliforms (bacteria) that intend to have an adverse effect on the health of the unsuspecting consumers”.

He said, in order to achieve this, their water treatment methods involve the utilization of safe, advanced modern, and sophisticated water treatment technology in treating it to ensure the consumers enjoy the best quality water.

He added that,“as more advancement is sought in the future of water treatment technology, our company is relentlessly focused and committed to apprising itself with such knowledge in order to engage in fresh methods of purifying water so that everyone has access to fresh water that’s safe to drink”.

He continued, “As part of our long-term business aspirations, we are also enthused about engaging in the production of products such as beverages, chocolates, and natural foods that espouses the company’s interest in producing healthy products.

“The company vision to become a dominant producer of quality, safe and healthy sachet and bottled water in the Volta Region and beyond with the mission to produce quality and premium taste sachet and bottled water as well as to establish and maintain a dominant position in the sachet water producing ecosystem.

“Operate business with integrity and fairness. Focus on our customer’s needs. Continuously train our employees and improve our processes. Provide quality products and services.”