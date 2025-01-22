Dzifa Gomashie Highlights Infrastructure Deficits as Barrier to Ghana’s Tourism Growth

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has underscored the significant infrastructure challenges facing Ghana’s hospitality industry, which continue to hinder the country’s tourism potential.

Speaking before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 22, 2025, Gomashie addressed the pressing issues that are impeding the sector’s ability to cater to growing global demand.

“One of the continuous conversations we have, especially regarding hotel rates, is that even hotels with franchises in other countries are relatively expensive here,” Gomashie said, acknowledging concerns about the high cost of accommodation that many travelers face when visiting Ghana. However, she emphasized that the issue of high prices is only a symptom of a deeper infrastructural deficit.

“The lack of infrastructure to meet the growing demands of both the world and our own country is clear,” she added. “It’s right in our faces.” Gomashie’s remarks reflect an understanding that Ghana’s tourism sector faces several structural challenges, including a shortage of modern hotels, limited transportation options, and subpar sanitation facilities—issues that undermine the country’s potential as a leading destination for global travelers.

These infrastructural shortcomings are not just concerns for the tourism industry but for the broader economy as well, Gomashie pointed out. “I agree with you that the lack of these facilities takes away from what could be revenue for our country,” she stated, underscoring the economic implications of these infrastructural gaps. Without addressing these issues, the full economic benefits of tourism, a sector poised for significant growth, may continue to elude Ghana.

Gomashie’s comments emphasize that Ghana must prioritize infrastructure development in its tourism sector to create a competitive and sustainable industry. Her statements suggest that improving the country’s hospitality infrastructure will not only enhance the tourist experience but also contribute to economic growth through increased revenues and job creation.