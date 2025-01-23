Dzifa Gomashie Outlines Plans to Revitalize Ghana’s Tourism Sector in Vetting

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister-designate, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, presented her vision for Ghana’s tourism sector during her vetting on January 22, 2025, before the parliamentary committee.

Gomashie, a Member of Parliament for Ketu South, focused on a range of measures she intends to pursue if confirmed as minister, with an emphasis on improving infrastructure, reducing high hotel costs, and boosting government investment in the tourism industry.

One of the main issues Gomashie tackled was the high cost of hotel rates, which she acknowledged as a significant barrier to Ghana’s competitiveness in the global tourism market. She emphasized that addressing this issue would involve expanding hotel facilities and lowering rates to attract more tourists and investors to the country. Gomashie pointed out that even internationally recognized hotel chains in Ghana tend to have higher prices compared to their counterparts elsewhere, a challenge she promised to address as part of her plan to make Ghana a more attractive destination.

In addition to hotel rates, Gomashie stressed the need for improved infrastructure in the tourism sector. Recognizing that Ghana’s tourism infrastructure needs significant upgrades to meet the growing demands of international visitors, she outlined plans to work closely with the Ministry of Finance and private sector stakeholders to make necessary improvements. She believes that better infrastructure will unlock the full economic potential of the tourism sector, which could generate substantial revenue for the country.

Addressing concerns about taxes on hospitality businesses, Gomashie called for a concerted effort between the finance ministry and industry stakeholders to review the high tax rates that have long plagued the hospitality sector. She acknowledged that taxes had been an ongoing issue for businesses within the industry and pledged to work closely with the finance ministry to find a solution.

A key element of Gomashie’s vision is to promote ecotourism in Ghana. She emphasized the need to work with the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology to develop sustainable tourism initiatives that showcase Ghana’s natural beauty while preserving its environment. Ecotourism, she believes, can serve as a significant driver for the country’s tourism industry.

During the vetting, Gomashie also highlighted the importance of increased government investment in tourism. She stated that for the sector to realize its full potential, it would require more attention and financial backing from the government. She expressed her commitment to lobbying for greater investment to help the tourism sector flourish.

Another significant aspect of her plan is to work closely with Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) to identify and promote regions with untapped tourism potential. Gomashie intends to encourage MCEs to highlight unique tourist spots in their localities and bring these areas to the forefront of national tourism promotion efforts.

Finally, Gomashie emphasized the importance of improving road infrastructure leading to tourist destinations. She stated that better roads would not only make it easier for tourists to visit these sites but also encourage higher visitor numbers. This, in turn, would boost the local economies around these destinations, creating a more sustainable and inclusive tourism industry.

Gomashie’s plans have received cautious optimism from the creative community and industry stakeholders who were present during the vetting process. If confirmed, her leadership could bring significant changes to the tourism sector in Ghana, improving the country’s appeal to both international tourists and investors while also benefiting local communities and businesses.