Dzifa Gomashie picks number one position for NDC Ketu South

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region, has secured the number one position on the ballot for the upcoming National Democratic Congress NDC Parliamentary primaries.

Mr Foga Nukunu and Mr Jim Morti, former Parliamentary aspirants, took the second and third positions respectively on the ballot paper after going through a successful vetting process held on Wednesday, April 5 at the Constituency party office.

Madam Gomashie, after a successful vetting, stated that the exercise was smooth since she witnessed similar situations in the past, and that, “l was optimistic it would be successful.”

She explained that her position on the ballot paper deeply explained how she would become the first and winner in the upcoming elections.

Madam Gomashie further urged all delegates in her constituency to rally behind her for a massive victory for the NDC.

Mr Jim Morti expressed excitement over the successful vetting process and pledged to work hard for the party for the needed victory it required.

“For now, delegates will decide, and l know l have done enough to win their hearts come May 13,” he said.

He also charged the delegates to vote for him for better development and unity in the Ketu South constituency.

Mr Foga Nukunu, whom many supporters tipped to be the main contender to Madam Gomashie, said he was confident victory would come his way.

He appealed to delegates to give him the mandate to move the constituency to a better position as far as growth and development were concerned.

Hundreds of delegates on Wednesday, amid songs and display of placards, thronged the Ketu North Party office of the NDC to support their respective aspirants ahead of the May 13 encounter.