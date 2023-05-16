Dzifa Gomashie wins Ketu South NDC primary with landslide

Incumbent member of Parliament MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has been retained as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ketu South constituency.

She polled 1,545 votes to beat her closest contender, Foga Desdeddy Nukunu who ganered 945 votes.

A third contender Jim Yao Morti secured 26 votes in the Saturday, May 13 primary elections.

2,546 delegates voted in the keenly constested primaries in the NDC stronghold, otherwise known as it’s “world bank.”

Madam Gomashie in a victory speech, thanked all delegates, party faithful and executives for the confidence reposed in her and promised to do more when voted back into parliament in the 2024 general elections.