Dzodze: Adisre and Adzofia clans unhappy with gazzette, induction of Torgbi Dzoku V

The stool Fathers and Kingmakers of the Adisre and Adzofia clans of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region have raised concerns over the recent gazette and induction of Torgbi Dzoku V into the Volta regional House of Chiefs as the Paramount Chief of Dzodze Traditional Area.

Addressing a press conference at Dzodze recently, Zikpuitor Mathias Agbanyo described the action of the Volta regional House of Chiefs as inappropriate, unacceptable and contemptuous “since the matter of (Fiaga) Paramount Chief of Dzodze is still pending before the very house where the case is to be heard again on March 28.

Zikpuitor Agbanyo said, the legal team of the families had taken up the matter of the gazette seriously and “any individual, group or entity involved or connected with this fraudulent and contemptuous gazzette and induction, will be fished out and proper legal action taken against same.”

He urged the “peace loving people of Dzodze both home and abroad to remain calm and peaceful as the issue of the true Paramountcy of Dzodze Traditional Area shall be determined through a proper legal process to put the matter to rest.”

Meanwhile Torgbi Nakakpo Dugbazah VIII, Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area, who is head of the Legal and Standing Committees of the Volta regional House of Chiefs, in an interview with this reporter, confirmed that the house was aware of the concerns raised by the aggrieved parties and that the matter was under investigation by the house pending hearing on March 28.

Torgbi Dugbazah called for calm and restraint and assured that the issue would be resolved amicably in the interest of peace.

By Leo Nelson