Dzorwulu land dispute: Two persons arraigned  in court

Two persons involved in Dzorwulu land dispute arraigned

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC 50,000.00 bail with three sureties to Nana Owusu Banahene, who was arrested for allegedly being behind the Dzorwulu land dispute, which resulted in damages and harm.

One of Banahene’s sureties is to be justified and he is report to the police every week until the final determination of the case.

His accomplice, Abass Salifu, was, however, remanded into police custody.

Both Banahene and Salifu are being held for causing unlawful damage.

Additionally, Abass is facing a charge for causing harm, but they have both denied the charges.

They will both return to the Court on November 7, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court presided over by Mr Bright Samuel Acquah that Yusif Alhassan, the complainant and Banahene were both businessmen whilst Salifu was a driver.

The prosecution said they all lived in Accra, adding that both complainant and Banahene claimed ownership of the land.

It said on September 26, 2022, the complainant petitioned the Director-General/CID for trespass on his landed property, which led to the arrest of Salifu.

The prosecution said the complainant claimed he had acquired the land from one late Hajia Mariama and was asked to produce the documents and vacate the land for investigation to proceed.

The prosecution said on October 24, Banahene used a bulldozer to demolish part of a structure on the piece of land and that the driver of the bulldozer managed to escape.

It said a Land Cruiser with the registration number GW 2800-17, belonging to Mr James Quainoo, a witness in the case, was parked at Dzorwulu where the incident took place.

The prosecution said Abass mobilised men to allegedly set the vehicle belonging to Mr Quainoo ablaze after pelting it with stones and other offensive weapons.

It said the driver of the vehicle went into coma and was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.