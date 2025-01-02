E-Gates at Kotoka International Airport Transform Travel Experience

As Ghanaians return home for the festive season, the excitement surrounding the newly introduced electronic gates (e-gates) at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is palpable.

Launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia just a few weeks ago, these e-gates represent a significant milestone in Ghana’s push to modernize its border control systems and enhance the travel experience for passengers.

The e-gates, which allow travelers to use their Ghana cards for biometric verification, promise to significantly reduce waiting times, particularly during peak travel periods. By scanning their cards at the gates, passengers can bypass the long queues that typically form at immigration, making the airport experience much smoother and more efficient.

“It’s been a smooth process with no issues at all,” said one traveller, clearly delighted by the innovation. “When you travel to Europe and America, you see all these technologies, and you wonder when they will come to Ghana. Well, Ghana, akwaaba!” This comment highlights the excitement many Ghanaians feel about their country embracing advanced technological solutions that were once seen as out of reach.

The response from travelers has been overwhelmingly positive. Another passenger added, “We’re making progress. Once you know how it works—put the card on the scanner and look into the camera—it opens. It’s impressive. It feels like using some advanced infrared technology.” The simplicity and speed of the system have also been noted by many. “It was so fast, like a microsecond!” one traveller exclaimed, underscoring the system’s efficiency in handling large volumes of passengers during the holiday rush.

The praise for the system also extends to Vice President Bawumia, with many acknowledging his leadership in bringing this vision to fruition. “Bawumia did it, but you didn’t vote for him. He’s actually working,” remarked one passenger, while another added, “We should put politics aside. The system is flawless and took me less than a minute to pass through.” The broader message is clear: this initiative transcends politics and represents a major leap forward for the country’s infrastructure.

The e-gates are just the beginning. The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced plans to expand the system to other airports and border entry points nationwide under the Immigration 360 initiative. The goal is to create a fully automated system that will integrate local and international databases, boosting security and streamlining the passenger processing experience across the country.

The Immigration 360 project, which has a total lifecycle cost of $240 million, will span a decade, including periodic upgrades, maintenance, and licensing. The first phase at KIA, which cost $94.6 million, has already made a visible impact on the airport’s efficiency. This phase is being pre-financed by Margins ID Systems Application Ltd., a significant partnership that signals confidence in the system’s future success.

Despite some initial confusion online about the cost of the e-gates, the GIS clarified that the actual cost for the 15 e-gates at KIA was $1.7 million, with the $240 million figure referring to the total lifecycle cost of the broader Immigration 360 project. This clarification highlights the government’s commitment to transparent resource management and underscores the scale of the broader initiative to modernize border controls across Ghana.

For many, the introduction of the e-gates marks an exciting step forward in Ghana’s digital transformation and technological growth. As the system is expanded to other entry points, it is poised to revolutionize travel in Ghana, enhancing security, efficiency, and the overall passenger experience. The rollout is a clear signal that Ghana is increasingly embracing the technological innovations once reserved for more developed nations, charting a path toward a more efficient and modern future for travelers.