E.L Opens Up About Hiatus and New Era in Documentary – Till The Wheels Fall Off

Two days after teasing his return to the music scene with a cinematic trailer, E.L has released a documentary detailing his state of mind during his music break.

In the seven-minute video, the award-winning rapper touches on his legacy, his hiatus, and the challenges he has faced in his music career. In an interview titled, “Till the Wheels Fall Off,” he also shared his thoughts on recent achievements by Ghanaian artists and his family’s reaction to his hiatus. Wrapping up the documentary, the Ghanaian artist spoke about his era, telling fans “what not to expect from him.”

E.L is set to make a return to the limelight after being silent for a while. The “Frodo Baggins” crooner is yet to provide more details on his upcoming project. However, the new release is projected to showcase a new side of the legendary rapper.

Watch the documentary below:

ABOUT E.L

Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L, is a multiple award-winning rapper, singer, producer, and sound engineer known for bringing contemporary Ghanaian music to the forefront of African culture.

In his 15-year career, the rapper has churned out many hit songs and won several awards, including “Artist of the Year” at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards. An energetic and stellar performer, E.L also toured with legendary American singer Lauryn Hill.

