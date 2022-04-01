E-levy Deductions Not Started Yet – Telecom Chamber

The Ghana Telecommunications Chamber has debunked claims by Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, that the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Chamber have begun processes for the implementation of the 1.5% Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

Mahama Ayariga in a media interview, alleged that the two institutions have already started the processes to charge the tax, and urged them to put it on hold until the Supreme Court makes a decision on the Minority’s suit challenging the passage of the levy.

But reacting to the comments, Chief Executive Officer of the Telecommunications Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, indicated that his outfit has not yet had the full details of the bill after its passage to effect any implementation.

“It was only preparatory engagements that were being done and not as if anybody is implementing anything. What Parliament passes is what becomes law. In terms of the engagements we had with GRA, that was the spirit of the fact that the Bill was before Parliament. Since we had those initial conversations, there hasn’t been any implementation.”