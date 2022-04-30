E-Levy: Gov’t Schedules Meeting With MoMo Agents On May 12

Leadership of Mobile Money Agents (MMA) as part of the smooth implementation of the Electronic Levy platform to charge a 1.5 levy on all Mobile Money transactions, is scheduled to meet government on May 12.

The E-Levy will be implemented by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on May 1, 2022, as widely announced to help in the government’s revenue mobilization drive.

The spokesperson for the Mobile Money Association of Ghana, Mr. Charles Kwesi Addo made this announcement speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s evening news programme on Friday, April 29, 2022.

He indicated that, the meeting is scheduled for the Jubilee House, the seat of government in Accra on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to hear the Association’s concerns about the introduction and implementation of the E-levy.

According to him, the association has so far not been factored in the implementation processes for the take-off of the Electronic Levy tomorrow May 1, 2022 and that the meetings so far have been with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Association of Bankers, and the Telecommunications Companies and not the MoMo agents.

‘We have not been invited to any of such meetings ahead of the implementation. Our meeting with the government is after the implementation of the E-levy, he maintained.

He also averred that they have made their concerns known to the authorities since the decision was taken to introduce the E-levy and they will reiterate that when they meet with government.