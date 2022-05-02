E-Levy: GRA To Reverse All Wrongful Charges On MoMo Transactions

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it reverse any wrongful charges during the implementation of the Electronic Levy (E-levy).

According to the GRA, it is using a modified approach to validate claims of wrongful charges to be able to reverse the wrongful charges on transactions done on May 1, as a result of the full implementation of the E-levy.

Mr. Isaac Kwabena Amoako, member of the E-levy Committee of the GRA, gave this assurance after the rollout of the E-levy on Sunday explaining that, customers who have been able to link their Ghanacard to their Mobile Money accounts will have their wrongful charges reversed as soon as possible.

“It will be easy reversal for people who have had their Ghanacard linked to their Momo accounts and bank accounts,” he stated.

According to him, there is the need for the people who have been wrongfully charged as part of the implementation of the E-levy to be properly identified for the reversal of the wrongful charges.

He said the authority will on July 1, 2022 roll out a platform that will enable the Telecommunication Companies as well as the banks to identify such wrong charges for prompt reversals.

The implementation of the E-levy has been faced with some challenges.