E-levy: Is Sam George Vindicated By Ongoing Confusion?

The Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George who earlier warned that the GRA about the implementation of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) because it is not fully prepared to begin the rollout of the policy since it is yet to meet the requirements, seem to have been vindicated by the ongoing confusion.

The chaotic implementation of the controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy) has drawn sharp criticism from Mobile Money users across the country.

Although government officials and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) gave the assurances that the transactions below the Gh¢ 100 threshold will not attract any charge appear to have fallen as many people could not conform to the ongoing development as regards the charges.

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, which was the much-touted implementation date of the levy, some Ghanaians put the system to the test only to be faced with the shocking reality of transactions as low as Gh¢ 10 being charged.

For Sam George, “My position has been from a technical point, where I say that the GRA is not ready to roll out the E-levy. Normally when you are deploying a project like this, there are three phases; the system development phase, the stage deployment phase and the product deployment. How do you go ahead and run a financial operation where all of these critical analyses have not been done?” he quizzed in an interview on Accra-based Joy News on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, several users have been sharing their frustrations at the confusion.

Sam George who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Communications Committee of Parliament urged Ghanaians to brace themselves for the worst.

He said, “I told the Nation that even GH50 transactions would be charged the 1.5% e-Levy because of the nature of implementation. I also said the reversal APIs had not been configured and deployed and so even when people are wrongly charged, there’s no remedy. Here we are!. An abysmal illegality of an implementation is what we are witnessing in an attempt to frustrate the injunction case in court. This mess is with on-net transactions oh, wait for the real chaos when they attempt the off-net and interoperability platform. The worst is yet to come,” he said on his Facebook handle on Sunday, May 1, 2022.