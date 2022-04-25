E-levy: John Kumah Shreds Sam George Over GRA/Express Pay Deal Claims

Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. John Kumah has indicated that the submission drawn by Hon. Sam George alleging that GRA and the Ministry of Finance have engaged the services of Express Pay to build a cloud-based system at the cost of $40.00 million for the rollout of the E-levy is false.

According to him, Sam George’s allegations must be discarded since there has not been any meeting at the Ministry of Finance that discussed the award of any contract to Express Pay.

In a response to Sam George’s claims, John Kumah averred that the NDC MP could have checked with the Ministry before making such “frivolous and unfounded allegations.”

He stated that, “as Ghanaians are aware, the NDC has demonstrated that it will only win the E-levy discussion on FALSEHOOD and I’m not surprised Sam George has taken a leaf from their playbook to once again create public disaffection for Government and the E- levy.”

The Deputy Minister for Finance however averred that government will continue to work towards a successful rollout of the levy from May 2022 as programmed and that it is determined to ensure that there is total transparency in all matters relating to the E-levy.

According to him, GRA is mandated by law to ensure the full rollout of the levy and will take all the necessary steps to ensure that all processes meet the compliance and security standards of Ghana.

He said: “Very soon, we will also start reaping the benefits of the E-levy which will lead to the aggressive construction of roads, the YouStart programme which will lead to the creation of 1 million jobs, connecting 3.5 million Ghanaians to the internet by end of next year among several others.”