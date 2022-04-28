E-levy: your tithes, offertories and Zakat will be affected – Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, has dropped another controversial comment regarding the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

According to him, the E-levy in its current form will affect the payment of tithes, offertories, Zakat and other religious obligations.

To Sam George, payment of those obligations has not been clarified under the E-Levy act which he says is a source of worry considering its Sunday, May 1, 2022 implementation.

The NDC MP was speaking to Accra-based Joy FM ahead of the implementation of the levy.

He said, if churches register as merchants, there is no way payment to that platform will be exempted.

He said; “An issue that has not been clarified is the tithe and offertories and the Zakat in the mosque. We know that we can now pay these online. Now, the exemptions that have been given have not been given to churches. A Merchant SIM must be held by a tax compliant person. Now the law says that tithes, offertories and Zakat are tax exempt. So how does a church hold a Merchant SIM and pay taxes for tithes, offertories and Zakat which are tithe exempt?.”