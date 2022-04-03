e-mobility Company Set To Provide Ghanaians With Affordable Transportation

Solar Taxi, an e-mobility company is set to provide Ghanaians with affordable transportation with its Solar Taxi Application to ease the burden of high transport fares while solving climate change issues.

It seeks to offer new and innovative ways of transport in a cleaner and environmentally friendly manner.

Mr Gilbert Sefa Nuwordu, the Head of Solar Taxi Ride said this at the media launch of the Solar Taxi Application (App) on Thursday, in Accra.

The App, which will enable customers to hail an electric ride will start operations on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the East Legon and Airport communities within a 10-kilometre radius.

The vehicles run on batteries that are charged with electricity, with extra portable batteries.

Mr Nuwodu said affordable transportation was necessary considering the rising cost of fuel which had increased transportation fares to about 100 per cent since the beginning of this year.

He said as the demand for transportation options was rising so was the increasing negative impact of pollution of the environment which was a contributing factor to climate change.

‘‘ The company estimates to save the environment of 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year while saving the average Ghanaian commuted by GH ₡10,000 each year on transportation cost,’’ he added.

The Head said the Solar Taxi App would offer 80 per cent cheaper rates than the other ride hailing apps.

He assured users of the App of a cheaper cost and zero consumption of fuel to drivers during traffic surges on other ride hailing apps.

The company, he said, would by the end of this year on board 100 electric cars, which would be an opportunity for 100 young people to be employed to ease the unemployment challenge in the country.

Mr Thomas Takyi, the Managing Director for Taufic Taya Transport and Logistics said despite the progress of businesses and the gradual improvement of the creation of jobs for the youth, they had neglected their effects on the environment.

He noted that the increase in the price of fuel had slowed down businesses; hence the use of a vehicle that did not run on fuel would be beneficial.

‘‘We now have 15 electric vehicles added to our fleet of cars and we are looking forward to transforming all fuel consuming vehicles more and even to electric,’’ he said.

He called on all Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity and patronise the Solar Taxi App.

Ghana’s Solar Taxi started as a project launched by Kumasi Hive in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation in September 2018 to reduce poverty, create employment and protect the environment.

It designs, locally assembles a range of electric cars and motorbikes and the leader in the adoption and commercialisation of electric vehicles in Ghana and Africa.