E.P. Church Donates Used Clothing To Department of Social Welfare

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edem Congregation at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district, at the weekend donated quantities of used clothing and footwear to the Adaklu District Directorate of the Department of Social Welfare (DSW).

The items which are to be distributed to needy communities in the Adaklu district are estimated to cost over 20,000 Ghana Cedis.

Presbyter Victor Aklamator, who presented the items on behalf of the Church, said it was the social responsibility of the Church to reach out to the needy and the underprivileged in society.

He said Jesus Christ did not only preach the good news to the people in His days on earth but also provided their physical needs.

He said the donation was not only a show of love to the needy but also a practical way of propagating the gospel to them.

Presbyter Aklamator reminded the rich in society not to forget to extend a helping hand to the needy, adding “the rich should be a blessing to the needy because they have also been blessed by God.”

Mrs Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Director DSW, praised the Church for the donation and said it reflected the love of Jesus for mankind.

She said the items came at the right time as it would help the Department to extend a helping hand to those displaced by the recent floods in the district.

Mrs Akortia used the opportunity to appeal to organisations, churches and philanthropists to emulate the shining example of the Edem congregation and assist the Department to reach out to the needy in the district.

Mr. John Amegatsitsi, Deputy Adaklu District Coordinating Director, who received the items on behalf of DSW, assured that the items would be used for its intended purpose.