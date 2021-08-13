E. P. Church holds Extraordinary General Assembly meeting

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, will hold its Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Ho on Saturday, 21st August, 2021.

The venue of the one-day meeting is the Dela Cathedral of the Church at Ho Kpodzi.

This was contained in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

It said the meeting would be on the theme “Revive us again, o Lord.”

The release said the meeting would be chaired by Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (Rtd.) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church.

It said the General Assembly, which was the highest decision making body of the Church, would be constituted by 183 Commissioners and Corresponding Members from all the 16 Presbyteries of the Church, both home and abroad.

The release noted that the agenda for the extraordinary meeting will include the elections of a new Clerk of the General Assembly and Non-Standing Committee Member Trustees.

The new Clerk will take over from Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Adjei Komla Amey, the current Clerk, who was elected on 22nd August, 2015.

His tenure of office ends on 31st December, 2021.

“We kindly urge all members of the Church and the entire Christian community to pray for the success of the meeting,” the release ended.

A source at the Church’s headquarters in Ho told the GNA that the meeting was originally scheduled to take place from August 18th to 21st, 2021 with a thanksgiving service the following day but was reduced to a day because of COVID-19.

The source urged Commissioners and others to strictly observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols at the meeting.