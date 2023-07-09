E.P. Presbyterian Church Educational Unit to celebrate Education Week

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has given approval for the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) Educational Unit to organise this year’s Education week for all EPCG schools in the country.

The weeklong event will be held from August 20 to 27, this year.

The was contained in a letter with the heading “Permission to organise EPCG Education week 2023” and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It was signed by Mr. Prince Charles Agyeman-Duah, Acting Director, Schools and Instructions Division of the GES for the Director General.

It was addressed to all Regional Directors of the Service and copied to the Chairman of the GES Council, Director General, GES, Deputy Director General Q & A, GES, Deputy Director General, MS, GES and the General Manager of EPCG Educational Unit, Ho.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Reaffirming the role of stakeholders in the mission schools, the revival and restoration of the past glory.”

Activities earmarked for the celebration are launching of the celebration, debates, spelling ‘B’, drawing and painting and cooking competitions.

Others are a talk on the theme, games, professional day, and a thanksgiving service to climax the celebration.

The letter concluded by wishing the Unit a successful Education Week celebration.

Mrs Marian J. A. Adzroe, General Manager of EPCG Schools told the GNA that the celebration was an annual event on the Church’s calender which was to help raise funds for the development of its schools.

She urged all Pastors and other stakeholders to join hands to make the celebration a success.