E/R: 11 in Police Grip for killing 28 Cattle belonging to Fulani Herdsmen at Kwahu Pepease

The Eastern north police Command kwahu Abetifi has apprehended Eleven suspects and retrieved 4 guns for killing Twenty -Eight (28) Cattles of Fulani herdsmen Kwahu Tafo in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

According to the herdsmen, the perpetrators, after killing these huge number of cattles, took them away for sale to food vendors and Chop Bar operators in the district.

In an interview, Umaro Baabuga said they are leaving in peace with the farmers in the community and they are daring the suspects to prove otherwise any farm that is destroyed by the cattle I question.

He said the suspects have been stealing their Cattles, which is causing financial instability among their business, therefore calling on the police to investigate thoroughly to reveal the intention behind their actions.

He therefore urged the nkwatia District court to punish them to serve as deterrence to others to refrain from such social vices.